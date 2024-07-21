S1 EP 2 of 3 - The Church has fallen - Ecclesia time.

Fake Covid has proven the Church has fallen. Not all but most are unfit for purpose and we must come to terms with this. We need to reorient ourselves to follow the teachings of Jesus Christ. Do not idol worship the church. I explain my points in this 3 part series.

Welcome to the Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast, I'm your host, Henry, and this is episode two of our three-part series on "The Church Deception." In this episode, we dive deep into the concerning ways many churches have strayed from their path, often due to fear, deception, and even greed. It's a conversation I approach with a heavy heart, but one that is crucial for us to have.

I open this episode by setting the stage for our continued discussion on how the church has lost its way. It's a difficult truth to confront, but many churches have veered off course due to fear, deception, and greed, and discerning who is truly committed requires observation and discernment.

(00:01:47) The Perils of Virtual Church

We delve into the alarming trend of virtual churches and how this "lockdown principle" has negatively impacted congregations. Isolation leads to depression, and as social creatures, humans thrive on physical association. Pastors who embraced Zoom church, in my view, have betrayed the Word and will of God, and their congregations.

(00:03:41) The Deceptive COVID-19 Narrative

I argue that the isolation enforced during the lockdowns was a deliberate tactic by "powers that be" to weaken people psychologically and physically. This led to increased depression and sickness, with even non-COVID deaths being misattributed to the virus to inflate numbers and instill fear, pushing people to accept government mandates.

(00:05:20) Churches' Path to Redemption

For churches that went along with the virtual church model, there's a vital opportunity for redemption. They need to acknowledge their error, commit to not repeating it, and sincerely explain how they were misled. While God calls us to forgive, we must also recognize when individuals or institutions refuse to change their ways and act accordingly.

(00:06:12) Convenience vs. Calling: A Leader's Betrayal

A significant factor in the church's deviation has been the pursuit of convenience by some leaders. Many youth pastors and church leaders found virtual sessions easier, prioritizing not having to get dressed or go to the physical church. This convenience, however, led to a betrayal of their flock, as they continued to collect tithes without upholding their full responsibility.

(00:07:01) Understanding the True Ekklesia

I introduce the concept of "Ekklesia," the true definition of the church in early biblical translations. It refers to a "coalition of the willing" – the most righteous and committed individuals coming together with mutual aims. This lost concept emphasizes that a few strong, devoted individuals are far more valuable than a large group of lukewarm attendees who will abandon you in times of trouble.

(00:09:35) The Global War on Christianity

We explore why Christianity is uniquely targeted in the media, unlike Islam or Judaism, which receive significant protection. This double standard, I suggest, is because those who control the world are largely influenced by Satanism and actively seek to destroy true Christians.

(00:11:05) Unreported Persecution: Christians in Africa

I highlight the ongoing, largely unreported persecution of Christians in Africa, particularly in 2023. Whole villages are being wiped out by Muslim groups simply for their faith, yet the mainstream media remains silent. This deliberate cover-up reveals who truly controls the narrative and what news is deemed important.

(00:13:17) The Misdirection of the Anti-Defamation League

I critically examine the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), suggesting they are disingenuous in their efforts to protect Judaism. They often label any criticism of individuals who happen to be Jewish as "Jew hatred," even when those individuals have committed atrocities. This tactic, I argue, is not about protecting Judaism but rather shielding evil acts committed by those who simply identify as Jewish.

(00:16:03) Unmasking the Shadow People and Institutional Corruption

I introduce a group I call the "Khazarian Mafia," also known as "name stealers" or "shadow people." These are deeply evil individuals who historically and currently infiltrate religions and institutions, including Judaism, Christianity, and Islam, adopting local names and religions as a front for their satanic practices. Their goal is to control from the shadows, making it difficult to identify the true source of corruption within organizations like the Catholic Church, which has been infiltrated by various secret societies. It's crucial to distinguish between corrupted institutions and the good people who are part of them.

It's imperative that we, as true followers of Christ, become the Ekklesia – the strong remnant that will survive the trials ahead. We must be clear-eyed and resolute, discerning the deceptions around us and holding onto our principles, even as the world attempts to twist the truth. Do not be deceived; stand strong and be the true church that will endure.



