S1 Ep 2 of 3 Covid Fraud 2.0 - why would they want this info off the internet?

The covid lies round two are ramping up up. We must not cooperate in our enslavement, our loss of freedom and our poisoning of us. COVID means Certificate Of Vaccination Identification.

Because the COVID-19 deception is coming back around again we must be ready. The people who pushed this scam on us the first time have not been brought to justice. The perpetrators have not been removed from power, they seem to have gotten away with this genocidal crime. The courts have proven themselves corrupt or a complete fraud. The police have proven they will obey any orders, no matter how tyrannical. The hospitals have become murder machines, we know it, they know we know, but they will not stop. They see no reason to stop, so why not double down on this deadly scam?

Satanism, The Climate Change Cult and The Deadly Vax Program are all aspects of the same group. All three programs devalue humans, aim to reduce the world population and will remove God-given freedom of choice, from us, using lies, deception and force.

We have to withdraw consent. We have to adamantly refuse to participate in the COVID-19 theatre that provides us with no benefit and all harm.

Peaceful noncompliance is our way out, but if we miss this window, of being 'loud and clear', visible, and peaceful. History has shown us, that this will become violent and bloody, furthermore, we will be the targets. The unspeakable will happen to us or we will be forced to do the unspeakable first.

“Rebellion to tyrants is obedience to God” – Benjamin Franklin.

On this episode of the Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast, titled "The Covid Deception 2 of 3," I'm delving into the ongoing push for new COVID protocols and why it's crucial for us not to comply. Our lives and freedoms depend on understanding the deceptive narratives surrounding social distancing, mask mandates, hand sanitizers, and vaccines. Join me as I break down the true nature of these measures and empower you to resist.

Here are the show notes for "The Covid Deception 2 of 3":

* 00:01:05 - The Dangers of COVID Protocols: An Introduction

I kick off the episode by highlighting the critical importance of resisting the new wave of COVID propaganda. I emphasize that compliance with protocols like social distancing, mask mandates, hand sanitizers, and vaccines directly impacts our lives and freedom, urging listeners to understand the underlying reasons for non-compliance.

* 00:01:42 - Understanding False Compromise

I explain the true meaning of compromise as a mutual exchange where both parties gain and lose something equally. This is contrasted with the "compromise" pushed by external authorities, where individuals are asked to sacrifice their well-being for the perceived benefit of others, which I argue is a deceptive tactic.

* 00:04:10 - The Cannibal Compromise Analogy

To illustrate the absurdity of false compromise, I present a stark analogy: compromising with a cannibal to lose only half your arm. This vivid example underscores that certain aspects of our lives, like health and fundamental rights, are non-negotiable and should never be compromised for someone else's gain.

* 00:05:30 - The True Intent Behind COVID Measures

I assert that the "powers that be" are deliberately using the "fake virus" and "fake COVID measures" not accidentally, but with the explicit intent to cause sickness, loss of freedom, and death. This is presented as the core purpose of the entire operation, highlighting the malicious nature of the imposed protocols.

* 00:07:06 - Debunking Social Distancing

I challenge the concept of social distancing, explaining that historical scientific attempts to prove disease transmissibility between people have failed. I argue that sickness arises from an individual's internal toxic challenges, not from external transmission, making social distancing a baseless and ineffective measure.

* 00:10:46 - The Energetic Impact of Social Distancing

Beyond the physical, I delve into the spiritual and energetic consequences of social distancing. I explain that human bodies have electromagnetic fields that overlap when in close proximity, contributing to connection and vitality. Social distancing intentionally disrupts this energetic exchange, leading to loneliness and detrimental effects on mind, body, and spirit.

* 00:14:54 - Social Distancing Kills

I argue that social distancing has directly led to deaths by causing extreme loneliness and loss of the will to live, particularly among isolated individuals. This section emphasizes the deadly and inhumane nature of policies that promote isolation, asserting that these are deliberate actions by those planning the "pandemic."

* 00:17:15 - Prioritizing Personal Health and Detoxification

I stress the importance of maintaining robust personal health through detoxification, specifically recommending heavy metal detoxes and parasite cleanses. This proactive approach is presented as the best defense against succumbing to illness, regardless of external factors, reinforcing the idea that a healthy body will not succumb to predatory bacteria.

* 00:18:06 - The Deception of Hand Sanitizers

I dismantle the myth of hand sanitizers, explaining that they offer no real benefit and are, in fact, detrimental. I describe them as chemical concoctions with artificial scents designed to create a false sense of cleanliness while introducing harmful substances that can be ingested, especially when people eat without proper hand washing.

* 00:22:10 - The Simplicity of True Hand Washing

I highlight that simple, clean water is sufficient for proper hand washing, effectively removing physical particulates and bacteria without the need for harmful soaps or sanitizers. This section encourages a return to basic, effective hygiene practices over relying on chemical-laden products.

* 00:24:36 - Rejecting Harmful Protocols and Leading by Example

I conclude by urging listeners to reject all recommended protocols from what I describe as the "evil, satanic, bureaucratic system," as they are designed to harm rather than help. I emphasize that by leading through example and resisting these dictates, we can inspire others to do the same, fostering a healthier, happier, and more connected community.