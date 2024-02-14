S1 EP 1 - SCGP - Rebroadcast

The very first Podcast.

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast EP 1 We will explore:

(1) Mindset

(2) Spritset

(3) Bodyset

This podcast will explore from multiple angles, the Christian perspective of General Current Topics, Book Readings, Guest Interviews and Ask Me Anything segments. We will explore the following Subjects: True Earth Exploration, True Health, True History and True Human Exploration. I advocate for rugged individualism. God the Creator gave us freedom of choice, that choice is informed by what we believe in and most of what we believe is wrong. We are in the ultimate battle of good versus evil. Do nothing and you lose. Do something and we all gain. Listen and let us explore together

Please send listener questions to: Questions2SCGP@proton.me

Please be succinct, not compound in your questions. If you have up the three questions, make a list, and I will attempt to provide an answer for you. A response show will be recorded.

Welcome to the very first episode of the Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast! I'm your host, Henry, and I'm thrilled to embark on this journey with you. In this inaugural episode, we lay the foundation for what this podcast is all about: exploring faith, sobriety, and what it means to be a Christian gentleman in today's world. Join me as we delve into a heartfelt prayer and the core principles that will guide our discussions moving forward.

Show Notes: The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast - Episode 1

[00:00:11] Opening Prayer: We begin this episode with a sincere prayer, asking for patience, courage, and wisdom. We seek discernment to see clearly and the conviction to act appropriately in all circumstances.

[00:00:34] The Armor of God: In our prayer, we invoke the armor of God for divine protection as we navigate the world. Our aim is to be courageous peacemakers, striving to make the world a better place for everyone.

[00:00:47] The Swords of the Spirit and Steel: We pray for the guidance to know when to use both the spiritual and, metaphorically, the practical means at our disposal to stand up for what is right for ourselves, our families, and our communities.

[00:00:58] Standing Tall with Courage: This segment of the prayer focuses on embodying courage, speaking truth, and leading by example. We aspire to be individuals of strong moral character.

[00:01:08] Rebuke Evil: We make a solemn pledge to actively oppose evil, to speak out against it, and to take action to stop it whenever we can.

[00:01:17] Individual Guidance: We ask for personal clarity and certainty in knowing the best way for each of us to act in our own unique circumstances.

[00:38:55] Divine Potential: Moving towards the end of our prayer, we acknowledge and seek to understand our divine potential, striving to live up to the gifts we've been given.

[00:39:09] Fear Not: A powerful reminder is shared: "Fear not." This serves as an encouragement to move forward with faith and without being held back by fear.

[00:39:13] Manifesting a Godly Realm: We express our desire to live a life of purpose and to actively contribute to creating a world filled with peace, love, and abundance, here and now.

[00:39:33] Putting on the Armor and Expanding the Kingdom: We conclude our prayer by claiming our space as holy, putting on the armor of God, wielding the sword of the spirit, and committing to expanding goodness in the world.

Thank you for joining me for this inaugural episode of the Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast. I'm genuinely excited about the journey ahead and the opportunity to explore these vital concepts with you. I look forward to your engagement and to working together to make a positive impact on the world. Until our next conversation, may God bless you.