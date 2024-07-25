Listener question: Why did so many Christians Take the Vax?

3 part series, because there is a lot to say.



Please send listener questions to:



Questions2SCGP@proton.me



Please be succinct, not compound in your questions. If you have up the three questions, make a list, and I will attempt to provide an answer for you.



A response show will be recorded.

Here are the show notes for this episode of The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast:

Welcome back to The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast. Today, I'm tackling a profound and unsettling question I received from a listener: "Why did so many Christians take the vax?" This isn't just a simple query; it's a deeply perplexing issue that hints at a larger pattern of deception, even within our Christian communities. Join me as we explore the forces at play and seek to understand how so many, despite their faith, might have been led astray.

Show Notes:

* (00:01:03): Welcome and the Perplexing Question: I open the show by addressing a fundamental question: why did so many Christians take the vax? It's a perplexing issue, suggesting a broader deception at play.

* (00:02:13): Understanding Mind Control: I delve into the documentary "TranceFormation America" and the insights of a CIA mind control program survivor, highlighting how easily people can be manipulated without their awareness.

* (00:04:54): The COVID Deception as Mind Control: I explore how the 2020 "insanity" was a global mind control program designed to traumatize and scare people into compliance, pushing the world towards more overt evil and control.

* (00:06:07): True Faith vs. The Vax: I emphasize that a genuine, prayerful relationship with God would have clearly guided Christians away from taking the vax, suggesting that those who took it may have lost their way.

* (00:07:16): Consequences and the Path to Healing: For those who took the shot, I discuss the lifelong consequences, including the need for continuous detoxing, parasite cleanses, special diets, intermittent and long-term fasting, and sincere repentance for potential healing.

* (00:08:46): The COVID Shots as a Death Sentence and Saline Solutions: I assert that the COVID shots are generally a death sentence, but also reveal the deliberate use of saline solutions alongside "kill shots" to spread out damage and maintain the illusion of safety.

* (00:11:01): Batch Specific Mortality Rates: I share information about websites like "howbadismybatch.com" that track batch numbers, revealing varying mortality rates from 95% kill shots to harmless saline solutions.

* (00:12:02): Political Targeting of Batches: I expose the unsettling revelation that in the United States, "death shots" were disproportionately sent to hardcore Republican voting blocks, while Democrat areas received more saline solutions—a calculated move for damage control.

* (00:14:29): The Pure Evil Behind the Agenda and Mass Formation Psychosis: I elaborate on the pure evil driving these decisions, highlighting how fear and isolation were weaponized to induce "mass formation psychosis," leading people to lose critical thinking skills and passively await instructions.

* (00:22:39): The Fantasy of "Gain of Function" and Viruses as Control: I reveal that concepts like "gain of function" are mere fantasies used to channel money to dark enterprises and perpetuate the belief in viruses as a control mechanism, capitalizing on unseen threats to manipulate the public.

Thank you for joining me on this deeply important discussion. It's crucial that we, as Christians, understand the deceptions at play in the world so that we are never deceived again. Remember, God is always there to forgive and help us through, regardless of the consequences of our decisions. I hope this sheds some light on why so many Christians were deceived in the way they were, and encourages you to pay attention to these truths.



