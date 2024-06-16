S1 Ep 1 of 3 - Fake Covid 2.0 Special report - leftist mindblower

The covid lies round two are ramping up up. We must not cooperate in our enslavement, our loss of freedom and our poisoning of us. COVID means Certificate Of Vaccination Identification.

Because the COVID-19 deception is coming back around again we must be ready. The people who pushed this scam on us the first time have not been brought to justice. The perpetrators have not been removed from power, they seem to have gotten away with this genocidal crime. The courts have proven themselves corrupt or a complete fraud. The police have proven they will obey any orders, no matter how tyrannical. The hospitals have become murder machines, we know it, they know we know, but they will not stop. They see no reason to stop, so why not double down on this deadly scam?

Satanism, The Climate Change Cult and The Deadly Vax Program are all aspects of the same group. All three programs devalue humans, aim to reduce the world population and will remove God-given freedom of choice, from us, using lies, deception and force.

We have to withdraw consent. We have to adamantly refuse to participate in the COVID-19 theatre that provides us with no benefit and all harm.

Peaceful noncompliance is our way out, but if we miss this window, of being 'loud and clear', visible, and peaceful. History has shown us, that this will become violent and bloody, furthermore, we will be the targets. The unspeakable will happen to us or we will be forced to do the unspeakable first.

“Rebellion to tyrants is obedience to God” – Benjamin Franklin.

Welcome to The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast! I'm your host, and in this three-part series, we're diving deep into "The Covid Deception." In this first installment, we'll begin to unpack some of the lesser-known aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic, examining information that may challenge the mainstream narrative. We'll be looking at various perspectives and data points that encourage critical thinking about the events of the past few years.

0:00 Introduction to "The Covid Deception" Series

In this opening segment, I lay the groundwork for our three-part series on "The Covid Deception." I'll introduce the premise that there's more to the pandemic story than what was widely reported and emphasize the importance of seeking out diverse information to form a more complete understanding.

1:15 Setting the Stage: Questions About the Narrative

Here, I begin to pose some of the initial questions that sparked my own investigation into the COVID-19 narrative. This includes early observations about inconsistencies or rapid shifts in public health guidance that prompted me to look beyond the surface.

5:30 Examining the Role of Media and Information Control

This section delves into the influence of mainstream media in shaping public perception during the pandemic. We'll discuss how certain narratives were amplified while others were suppressed, and consider the implications of such information control on individual understanding and decision-making.

10:00 The Peculiarities of Early COVID Data

I'll dedicate this segment to an analysis of some of the early data points surrounding COVID-19, including how cases and deaths were classified. We'll explore some of the anomalies and discrepancies that raised red flags for many independent researchers.

15:45 Unpacking the PCR Test: Accuracy and Application

Here, we'll take a closer look at the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test, which was central to identifying COVID-19 cases. I'll discuss its limitations, how it was used, and the implications for understanding the true spread and severity of the virus.

20:20 The Lockdowns: Efficacy Versus Consequences

This segment will focus on the global implementation of lockdowns as a primary response to the pandemic. We'll weigh the intended efficacy of these measures against their significant social, economic, and psychological consequences, exploring whether the cure was worse than the disease in some respects.

25:10 The Rapid Development of Vaccines: Unprecedented or Concerning?

I'll discuss the unprecedented speed at which COVID-19 vaccines were developed and deployed. This section will explore some of the concerns raised by the rapid timeline, including the implications for long-term safety data and the ethical considerations surrounding their distribution.

30:00 Alternative Treatments and Suppressed Information

In this part, we'll explore the various alternative treatments and preventative measures that were often dismissed or even actively suppressed during the pandemic. I'll highlight some of the information that was not widely disseminated and consider why these alternatives were not given more consideration.

35:30 The Impact on Civil Liberties and Government Overreach

This segment addresses the significant impact of pandemic policies on individual civil liberties and the expansion of governmental power. We'll discuss how emergency measures led to restrictions on freedom of movement, assembly, and other fundamental rights, and the potential long-term implications.

40:00 Personal Reflections and Encouragement for Critical Thinking

To conclude this episode, I'll share some personal reflections on my own journey of navigating the information landscape during the pandemic. I'll also offer encouragement for listeners to engage in their own critical thinking and independent research, rather than passively accepting mainstream narratives.

That concludes the first part of our series, "The Covid Deception." I hope this episode has given you much to consider and perhaps prompted you to look at the events of the past few years from a new perspective. Join me next time as we continue to unravel more layers of this complex topic. Until then, stay sober, stay thoughtful, and seek truth.