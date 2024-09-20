S1 - Authority Deception - Rebroadcast

We have to stop pretending the fake authorities are legitimate because they are not.

We explore the concept of authority or authorities. Is it real ir not. What makes it real or not. How did we get here and how do we get out.

Ifwe do not stop this shrade, it will leadto our deaths, because the peoplewho are on positions of authority are on team evil and are looking to sicken you, enslave you and depopulate you. This is a wake-up-or-die moment.

Welcome to The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast, where we explore the deeper truths that impact our lives and our freedom. In this episode, "The Authority Deception," I dive into a listener question about "shedding" and the corrupt nature of fake virology. I argue that what people call the "flu" is actually the body's natural detoxification process from a toxic environment and that we are being manipulated into a cycle of sickness for the benefit of pharmaceutical companies. This episode goes far beyond virology to expose a much greater deception.

(00:04:15): The Authority Deception

In this section, I introduce the core topic of the episode: the "authority deception." I challenge the common notion of "the authorities" and ask where they truly get their power. This deception is interlinked with the "state deception". I contend that a group of people have made a claim of authority over us, our property, and our children, and that this claim is accepted as true unless challenged. However, this authority is based on legal trickery and fraud, which makes it a lie.

(00:06:06): The Court System: A Team Evil Operation

I explain that attempting to challenge these claims of authority in court is a futile exercise. The courts are part of "Team Evil," and you will never win when you try to engage their system. I share that for years I have watched people believe that the authorities are misguided but well-meaning people, but this assumption has been proven false. The reality is that when you challenge their authority, they get mad because you are not simply acting like a "good slave".

(00:08:03): The Story of the "Free Man on the Land"

I discuss the movement started by Robert Menard called "Free Man on the Land." He was a man who, by studying the law, believed he could assert his rights and get better results by acting with a true understanding of the law. Unfortunately, the mainstream media called him a lunatic and a terrorist to turn people away.

(00:09:50): The Deception of Legalese

I highlight the legal system's use of "legalese," a hidden language where words often mean the opposite of their common English definition. I use the word "notwithstanding" as a perfect example of this. In plain English, it means "not standing with," but in legal terms, it means to "resist with all force" and have higher standing than something else. This shows how legal is a lie agreed upon by the powerful, as they can define any word to mean whatever they want.

(00:15:42): The Pro Se Litigant

I talk about the struggles faced by a "pro se litigant," a person who represents themselves in court. I explain that the legal establishment hates these individuals and will do everything to destroy them because they chose not to pay a lawyer, thus disrupting the "law society". The system is designed to abuse you and give you a hard time, even if the law and the facts are on your side.

(00:18:46): The Illusion of Justice

I go on to explain that the court system's purpose is not to find justice. Even if you are "better than a lawyer," you will lose because the system is designed for you to lose. When you're correct, the judges will simply adjourn the case over and over on technicalities until you eventually lose. The legal system is a lie agreed upon by the powerful, and they will destroy you if you are not part of their club.

(00:41:26): From “Sovereign Citizen” to “Terrorist”

I discuss the shift in government thinking. I reveal that counterinsurgency manuals, initially developed to target foreign terrorists, have been repurposed by governments, such as the one in Canada, to label anyone who wants to be free as an "anti-government extremist terrorist". People who simply want to be left alone and provide for themselves are being surveilled and put on terrorist watch lists.

(00:46:39): 9/11: A Fake Event for Control

I argue that 9/11 was an "inside job" perpetrated by Western intelligence agencies to create a fake terrorism threat. The purpose of this was to provide cover for passing legislation that eliminated due process, habeas corpus, and the right to a fair trial, which would not have been accepted otherwise.

(00:53:57): The Illusion of the “Sovereign Citizen” Movement

I explain that movements like the "sovereign citizen" movement are also a lie and an ideological trap set by the intelligence agencies to distract people from the real fight and ensnare them in a losing battle. I contend that these movements are ultimately designed to fail so that people become disheartened and accept their "prison".

(01:13:13): The Power of Non-Compliance: Czechoslovakia

To conclude, I share an inspiring story from Czechoslovakia's Velvet Revolution as an example of successful resistance. The people's non-compliance and sheer numbers caused the tyrannical government to flee without a single shot fired. This shows that when enough people "just say no and mean it," the government has no more power. This was a peaceful, non-compliant revolution where the people got it and were willing to die for their freedom, and because of that, they did not have to.

Thank you for listening to this episode of The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast. It's my hope that by recognizing this authority deception, you will begin to think critically and discern truth for yourself. Stay vigilant and grounded in your faith.