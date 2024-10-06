Resilience - listener Question.

The Resilience Question - let me explain.
Resilience definition:
1. the capacity to withstand or to recover quickly from difficulties; toughness.
"the remarkable resilience of so many institutions"
2. the ability of a substance or object to spring back into shape; elasticity.
Simply put, resilience, or being mentally tough, refers to the ability to bounce back from setbacks, adapt to challenges, and maintain a positive mindset in the face of adversity. It involves emotional strength, flexibility, and the capacity to persevere through difficult situations.
.....
Please send listener questions to:
Questions2SCGP@proton.me
Please be succinct, not compound in your questions. If you have up the three questions, make a list, and I will attempt to provide an answer for you.
A response show will be recorded.
