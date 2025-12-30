Pt 3 of 3 - Be prepared for Jail - Prison - The Street - preparing for the unthinkable may not be what you expect, but instead what you need - rebroadcast

This podcast came in originally over 3 hours and I still did not say everything I wanted to. So I broke it into 3 parts. This is an important topic, Taboo even, few speak about, or provide helpfull history, insight or advice. So I will.

In this podcast, I give some history of me and my legal troubles that landed me repeatedly in police custody and jail. I talk about what I learned and the changes we need to make that I have found that work the best to not only survive but thrive in this situation. Everyone can do it because it is personalized to you, your willingness to rise to the occasion, your fitness level and your ever-expanding capacity to adapt.

We are antifragile, and this term applies to our response to the outside world, even jail or prison.

Antifragile means "Thrives Under Stress and Uncertainty.".

Antifragile is a term coined by Nassim Nicholas Taleb (a Lebanese-American author, scholar, and former options trader), referring to a system or entity that does not simply resist stressors and shocks, but actually thrives and improves in response to them.

Antifragility is the opposite of fragility, where a system or entity is weakened or damaged by stressors and shocks.

3 movies to watch to help give some vicarious insight to the situation:

1. Blood in Blood out

2. Shotcaller

3. OZ TV Series

Podcast that has long form interviews with prisoners from all over England and USA who survived some of the toughest prisons:

https://podbay.fm/p/shaun-attwoods-true-crime-podcast

I pray for protection while in hostile territory,so that I do not get seriously injured, but I also am disciplined in practicing proper behaviours, and I know my limits and when to push past them. I push my limits but do not overextend metaphorically.

Protection means keeping something or someone safe from harm, danger, or damage. It involves taking steps or actions to prevent risks or harm from occurring.

Scripture tells us, "Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find," and this includes the protection of God (Matthew 7:7).

Here is a prayer I found on the internet as an example:

Prayer for Protection in Daily Activities:

Lord Jesus Christ, as I go about my daily activities, I ask for your guidance and protection. Be with me in my comings and goings, shield me from accidents and dangers. May your presence go before me and behind me, making every step secure. I place my trust in you, knowing that you are my refuge and fortress. In the name of Jesus, I pray. Amen.

Remember:

Find your path as a strategy.

Keep your mouth shut.

Be neutrally respectful.

Do not shrink from violence.

Be brave.

Pray for guidance, protection and courage.

To navigate the treacherous waters of incarceration, one must approach every day with a strategic mindset and an unwavering commitment to personal integrity. My journey through the justice system has taught me that survival is not merely about physical strength; it is about the deliberate manifestation of a persona built on honorable principles and the clever management of the limited resources available. By understanding the “prison game” and adhering to a strict internal playbook, I have managed to maintain my health, my reputation, and my sanity in an environment designed to strip all three away.

The first and perhaps most critical lesson is that everything in jail—from the water to the food—is a potential tool for control. The system often provides the lowest grade nutrition possible, filled with fillers and additives meant to keep inmates passive and “zombified”. As an organic consumer on the outside, I had to adapt quickly, making the “least worst” choices possible. I became a master of the trade, exchanging sugary junk and processed desserts for whole foods like milk, potatoes, or any identifiable vegetable. This strategy allowed me to maintain the caloric intake necessary for physical training while avoiding the chemical highs and crashes associated with the “grade C” garbage served in the mess hall.

Beyond physical sustenance, survival hinges on the “righteous path”—a philosophy centered on natural law, harming no one, and honoring one’s word. In a place where violence is the primary currency and entrapment is constant, silence is truly golden. I learned to listen twice as much as I spoke, understanding that every word uttered is a risk that could be misconstrued or used as leverage by both the bureaucracy and fellow inmates. Maintaining a neutral respect toward everyone—neither demeaning others nor falsely aggrandizing them—is the only way to build a sincere reputation that can withstand the lies and thievery inherent to life on the inside.

Violence is as ubiquitous as the air you breathe; you cannot run from it, so you must face it with courage. This means staying vigilant at all times, keeping your back to the wall, and never letting complacency create a blind spot. Whether it is avoiding debt entrapment—the “slope” that begins with a single “free” gift—or being ready to fight for your life, you must decide what you are willing to die for before the moment of conflict arrives.

Ultimately, the goal is to emerge from the experience stronger and more resilient than when you entered. Upon release, it is vital to keep the “inside life” separate from the “outside life,” sharing your truths only with a single, trusted confidant to process the inevitable frustrations and trauma. By treating your time inside as a trial by ordeal and maintaining your foundational persona, you can ensure that while the system may hold your body, it never gains control over your spirit or your future.

Here are the show notes for the latest episode of the Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast.

Introduction

In this episode, I’m wrapping up our deep dive into the harsh realities of survival within the justice system with Jail Prep Pt 3. After breaking this extensive three-and-a-half-hour discussion into manageable chunks, we’re focusing today on the granular, everyday strategies required to maintain your physical health and mental clarity while behind bars. From navigating a "drugged" food and water system to the psychological shifts necessary for survival, I’m sharing the raw, unvarnished truths of the "inside life" to help you or your loved ones stay strong, resilient, and prepared for the combat-ready environment of jail or prison.

Episode Subsections

* (00:01:30) The Reality of Tainted Resources

Every part of the jail environment—especially the food and water—is designed for control. I discuss how municipal water is further "drugged" with fluoride once it enters the facility to induce passivity and "zombify" the population. Staying mentally sharp requires an acute awareness of these toxins and a strategy to overcome their effects on your thought processes.

* (00:05:07) Strategic Trading for Whole Foods

In jail, you don't get an organic menu; you eat what’s put in front of you or you starve. I explain my strategy of "upgrading" my nutrition by trading away sugary "junk" and desserts to other inmates in exchange for whole foods like milk, potatoes, and vegetables. This negotiation is essential for maintaining the calories needed for strength and long-term health.

* (00:08:41) Understanding the Profit-Driven Food System

Prisons are often run for profit, leading to the use of the lowest "Grade C" food available—fillers and pre-made ingredients that barely resemble actual nutrition. I break down how these chemical-laden meals can cause physical crises for those used to a clean diet and why you must be discerning about what you actually choose to put in your mouth.

* (00:17:19) The Importance of a Post-Release Confidant

The experience of incarceration changes you, often forcing you to act in ways that are uncharacteristic of your "street persona". I emphasize the vital need to select one trusted friend on the outside to serve as a confidant upon your release. Vetting your experiences with this one person helps process the trauma without exposing your "inside life" to the general public.

* (00:24:13) Essential Visual Aids for Prison Culture

While nothing truly prepares you for the inside, certain media can provide a realistic glimpse into the culture. I recommend three specific titles: the movie Blood In, Blood Out for its authentic cast and atmosphere; Shot Caller for its depiction of gang obligations; and the TV show Oz for its exploration of how the system wrecks the human psyche.

* (00:32:13) The Power of Selective Silence

In a high-stakes environment, talking about others will inevitably lead to trouble. My rule of thumb is to never say anything about a person that you wouldn't say directly to their face while they are standing in front of you. Limiting your speech to generalities, philosophy, and history keeps you out of the crosshairs of dangerous gossip.

* (00:37:33) Confronting a Corrupt System

The justice system does not operate the way most people believe; it is a "make-work project" that prioritizes filling cells over determining innocence or guilt. I discuss how the system destroys the unconnected and how various "gangs"—whether government or prison-based—use the promise of protection to demand your total submission.

* (00:44:04) Adopting the "Prison Face" Persona

Survival requires a psychological shift from your street persona to an "inside persona". This involves developing an honorable but guarded reputation where every word and action is measured. I explain how normalization occurs over time, where once-scary environments become your new standard reality.

* (00:51:31) Life as a Constant Negotiation

Every interaction behind bars is a negotiation where you are either gaining, losing, or maintaining a neutral position. I stress the importance of understanding negotiation tactics—specifically how information and favors are traded—to avoid becoming indebted to others or giving away value for nothing.

* (01:21:06) Tactical Vigilance and Physical Safety

Violence is a guaranteed element of jail life that must be met with conviction rather than ego. I provide practical safety advice, such as always sitting with your back to the wall and maintaining peripheral vision in open areas to prevent "takeout" situations like being shanked or choked out from a blind spot.

Conclusion

Navigating the justice system is a trial of both the body and the spirit, requiring you to be "master of your own ship" in a world designed to sink it. Whether it is memorizing a key phone number before you’re arrested or training yourself to embrace the reality of violence, preparation is your greatest weapon. Remember to keep your "inside life" separate from your "outside life," and always strive to emerge from the experience stronger, wiser, and with your integrity intact. Stay vigilant, stay fit, and stay prepared.