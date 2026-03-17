PT 1 OF 3 WAR - The Woke Military - self sabatoge without accountability

As the host of the Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast, I recently shared a deep dive into the crumbling state of our nation’s defense in the episode “The Woke Military Deception 2026.”. My goal with this discussion is to wake people up to a reality that is far grimmer than the average citizen realizes: our military is no longer fit for its core purpose..

For a long time, the United States was the world’s “Spartan nation,” a warrior class built on a culture of maximum freedom and traditional values.. This era peaked around World War II, but the decades following have been a slow slide into failure.. Today, our military branches are suffering from a “maximum stupidity” born of wokeness and sexual perversion, a decline that I argue is not accidental but designed by those who wish to see the West fail..

The rot is most visible in our staggering financial corruption. I estimate that barely 1% of the trillion-dollar military budget actually results in a meaningful product, like a bullet or fuel.. The rest disappears into a “giant fraud machine” of kickbacks, shell companies, and endless lobbying.. Contractors like Lockheed Martin can receive hundreds of millions for technologies like hypersonic missiles without ever producing a working weapon, simply by asking for more funding to “get closer to the goal.”. Honest individuals who try to stop this waste are viewed with suspicion and quickly ejected from the system..

This corruption is mirrored in our technological failures. We have traded resilient, “anti-fragile” engineering for delicate, over-expensive platforms.. For instance, the F-16 is so fragile that a single pebble in its intake can destroy its engine, whereas Soviet-designed MiGs were built to land in open fields.. We are even seeing critical systems like the Navy’s magnetic catapults fail to function on half of our aircraft carrier fleet, leaving them stranded in port while contractors demand more money to fix them.. Furthermore, we’ve lost the ability to even manufacture proven tech from the past, such as Stinger missiles, because the original blueprints and facilities have been discarded..

Finally, the military has turned its back on the very men it relies upon. From experimenting on soldiers with toxic chemicals to the current push to replace human “war fighters” with robots and AI technicians, the system is chewing up patriots and spitting them out.. The focus has shifted from military readiness to social engineering, including drag shows and gender ideology, leaving us dangerously exposed..

In conclusion, we must face the fact that the assumption of a functioning government and military is a dangerous myth.. We are living in a time of unprecedented internal collapse driven by greed and a “woke” agenda. My message to you is to become a realist: realize that you are your own first line of defense.. We must have the discernment to see this corruption for what it is and the conviction to prepare ourselves, our families, and our communities for the challenges ahead..

Welcome to the show notes for the Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast. Below is a summary and breakdown of our recent episode.

Podcast Episode: The Woke Military Deception 2026

In this episode, I pull back the curtain on the alarming state of the U.S. military—a system that I believe has lost its way, moving ten steps backward in effectiveness and purpose. We are witnessing a military, Air Force, and Navy suffering from what I call "maximum stupidity" and wokeness, which is actively destroying their readiness for actual combat. This isn't happening by accident; it's by design, driven by corruption, bribery, and blackmail at the highest levels of government and military leadership. Join me as I explore how the once-mighty "Spartan nation" is being hollowed out from within, leaving us in a far more precarious position than most Americans dare to imagine.

Episode Subsections

* (00:01:04) – The Decline of the Spartan Nation

I explain how the U.S. military once functioned as a "Spartan nation," focused on the two-part purpose of breaking stuff and killing people. This effectiveness was rooted in a culture of freedom and traditionalism that has been systematically dismantled since World War II.

* (00:05:16) – A Legacy of Military Failures

We look at the reality behind Hollywood’s stories, noting that the U.S. has not won a war against a peer enemy or even officially declared war since World War II. I discuss how technological advantages in the 80s and 90s created a temporary illusion of competence that is now fading.

* (00:07:07) – Corruption and the Betrayal of Soldiers

I delve into the dark side of military history, where soldiers have been used as "guinea pigs" for pharmaceutical experiments and mysterious injections. These practices have led to a crisis of conscience, high suicide rates, and physical destruction of the very patriots who volunteered to protect our freedom.

* (00:09:51) – The Infiltration of Wokeness

The podcast examines how "woke" priorities, such as drag shows and gender ideology, have replaced military readiness. I argue that the military is imploding because it is no longer fit for its original purpose, focusing instead on nonsensical, self-consuming social agendas.

* (00:13:21) – The Realist’s Guide to Prepping

I address the importance of being a "realist" rather than a fearmonger. In a world where a functioning government and military can no longer be assumed, individuals must take charge of their own defense and mental preparation for worst-case scenarios.

* (00:16:01) – The Trillion-Dollar Fraud Machine

I break down the staggering financial corruption where an estimated 99% of military funding disappears into kickbacks and fraud rather than actual work products like bullets or fuel. Honest individuals are often ejected from the system because they threaten this massive "fraud machine".

* (00:18:09) – The Hypersonic Missile Debacle

Using Lockheed Martin as an example, I describe how military contractors keep asking for more funding—doubling and tripling budgets—without ever producing a working product. This cycle of endless lobbying and kickbacks ensures the money keeps flowing regardless of results.

* (00:22:05) – The Loss of Critical Technology

I discuss the shocking realization that the U.S. can no longer manufacture certain essential weapons, like the Stinger missile, because the original plans and production facilities are gone. This is a direct consequence of corruption making the military's own technology antiquated and unrecoverable.

* (00:50:18) – Fragile Technology vs. Resilient Rivals

We compare the delicate, expensive American F-16s—which can be destroyed by a single pebble in the intake—to the "anti-fragile" Soviet MiGs designed to land in farmer's fields. I explore how American engineering has prioritized looking "sexy" for air shows over actual survival in warfare.

* (01:24:20) – The Navy’s Magnetic Catapult Failure

I highlight the Navy's decision to replace simple, reliable steam catapults with unproven "high-tech" magnetic levitation systems. This corruption-led choice has left half of the U.S. aircraft carrier fleet unable to launch planes, effectively turning them into useless ships sitting in port.

Conclusion

The reality we face is one of a military hollowing itself out through a combination of social engineering and systemic fraud. When we look at the billions wasted on unproven technology and the purge of merit-based leadership, it becomes clear that the system is broken at its roots. My goal is to provide the discernment and clarity needed to understand that you are your own first line of defense. We must stand tall, speak truth, and lead by example in a time when those in charge have abandoned their sacred honor. Stay vigilant, stay prepared, and stay grounded in the truth.