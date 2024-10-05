Prayer healing - book reading and commentary 2

In this podcast, I read three chapters from this wonderful book, and provide commentary examples of my experiences and knowledge of praying for healing and those outcomes.

Scripture tells us, "Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find," and this includes the protection of God (Matthew 7:7).

Healing Prayer example:

Dear Lord, I come before you with a heavy heart, asking for your healing touch upon [name]. You are the ultimate healer, and I trust in your power to restore health. May your grace surround [name] and bring comfort and healing to their body, mind, and spirit. In Jesus' name, I pray. Amen.

A Short Prayer of Healing for Friends

Lord, your Word speaks promises of healing and restoration and I thank you for the miracles you still perform today. Today I claim those promises over my friend. I believe in the healing power of faith and prayer and I ask you to begin your mighty work in the life of my friend. Please reach down and surround my friend with supernatural peace and strength and give her the faith to believe that all things are possible for you. Protect her from Satan's lies and discouragement and let her miraculous healing begin. Amen.

A Prayer for Healing Sick Family and Friends

Lord Jesus, thank you that you love [name of the person who needs healing]. I know that you hate what their illness is doing to them/me. I ask that you would heal this disease, that you would have compassion and bring healing from all sickness.

Your word says in Psalm 107:19-20 that when we call out to you the Eternal one you will give the order, heal and rescue us from certain death. In the Bible, I have read of miraculous healing and I believe that you still heal the same way today. I believe that there is no illness you cannot heal after all the bible tells of you raising people from the dead so I ask for your healing in this situation.

I also know from my experience of life on earth that not everyone is healed. If that happens here then keep my heart soft towards you, help me to understand your plan, and help me to be excited about heaven.

God, I thank you that [name of the person who needs healing] belongs to you and that you are in control of everything that happens from our first breath to our last sigh. Amen. ~ Wendy van Eyck

Prayer For Health and Healing

Almighty God, you are the only source of health and healing. In you, there is calm and the only true peace in the universe. Grant to each one of us your children an awareness of your presence, and give us perfect confidence in you.

In all pain, weariness, and anxiety, teach us to yield ourselves to your never-failing care, knowing that your love and power surround us, trusting in your wisdom and providence to give us health, strength, and peace when your time is best, through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.

Welcome back to The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast! I'm Henry, and this is "Healing With Prayer Part 2." In this episode, I'm honored to share the next chapters of "The Healing Power of Christ," diving deep into chapters four, five, and six. We'll explore profound insights into how prayer, faith, and God's boundless love can bring about healing in all forms. Get ready for some powerful scripture readings and my personal reflections on what it truly means to seek healing through Christ.

Here’s a breakdown of what we covered in this insightful episode:

* 00:01:23 - The Opening Prayer and Its Significance

We begin with a heartfelt opening prayer, a staple of our time together. This isn't just a tradition; it's a powerful invocation for patience, courage, discernment, and divine protection. It sets the tone for inviting God's presence and guidance into our discussion, seeking clarity and conviction to act righteously in all aspects of life.

* 00:03:09 - Chapter 4: All Sorts and Conditions of Men

In this chapter, we discuss how Christ's healing power and the Gospel are truly for everyone, regardless of background or temperament. We looked at examples of diverse personalities in Christian history—from St. Peter to St. Francis—and how they all found their place in faith. It’s a beautiful reminder that there’s no single "Christian temperament" and that all are welcome in God's healing ministry.

* 00:05:50 - Diverse Methods of Healing in Ministry

Just as Christ ministered to people of all backgrounds, He also used various methods of healing. We explored examples from scripture, demonstrating that while the laying on of hands is commanded, Jesus was not bound by one method. He healed by touch, word, intercession, anointing, forgiveness of sins, and even exorcism, showing that specific illnesses and temperaments may respond to different approaches.

* 00:08:04 - Preaching, Healing, and Remembrance: The Church's Mandate

The Church is commissioned to preach, teach, and heal. I shared my perspective on how these imperatives might be ordered: "preach the Gospel, heal the sick, and do this in remembrance of me." This highlights the distinct yet interconnected ministries, emphasizing that healing is not merely a byproduct of preaching, but a separate, vital command from Christ.

* 00:11:12 - Laying on of Hands vs. Unction

We delve into the specific healing rites of laying on of hands and anointing with oil (unction). Based on personal observation and scriptural authority (James 5:14), I discussed how the laying on of hands might be best suited for public healing services, while unction could be reserved for private use in the sick room, especially when praying for others.

* 00:11:53 - God's Unrestricted Power

It's crucial to remember that we cannot limit God or "pigeonhole Jesus." God is not the private property of any one type of person or church. The Holy Spirit works powerfully in all settings, and the ministry of healing is a unifying force that brings believing Christians together in faith in the healing Christ.

* 00:12:53 - The Holy Spirit's Intercession in Prayer

I shared powerful personal anecdotes of how the Holy Spirit guides prayers to meet individual needs, even when those needs vary greatly among supplicants from different backgrounds (Catholic vs. Pentecostal). This demonstrates that it's the Holy Spirit who truly knows how to intercede according to God's will, ensuring that every prayer requirement is met.

* 00:15:41 - Claiming God's Promises through Abiding in Him

When we dare to claim God's promises, marvelous things happen. However, a key condition is that we must ask according to His will and abide in Him, with His words abiding in us. This is the foundation for confidently proclaiming, "Heal me, O Lord, and I shall be healed. Save me, and I shall be saved."

* 00:20:09 - Chapter 5: Delayed Healings

We delve into the topic of delayed healings, noting that while instantaneous healings do occur, many are gradual. We discussed the biblical example of the blind man of Bethsaida, where Jesus laid hands on him twice for full restoration. This highlights that healing can be a process, and there might even be divine purpose in the delay.

* 00:59:20 - Commentary on Prayer and Precision

My commentary on chapters 4, 5, and 6 emphasized the critical need for sincere and precise prayer. It's not enough to ask vaguely; we must clearly articulate our objectives for healing—whether it's for the body, spirit, or mind. Knowing precisely what you're asking for allows you to recognize when God's miracles are granted, even if they manifest in unexpected or subtle ways. Remember, God works in His own time and in His own way, and through Him, all things are truly possible.

I truly hope you learned something from this episode and that it increases your capacity to heal yourself and others. My journey of re-engaging with Jesus Christ has taught me so much, especially through backsliding and mistakes. This podcast is my way of giving back, freely sharing insights to help you achieve a higher level of understanding in your walk with God. It's not easy, but the rewards are truly great. Thank you for joining me on The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast.