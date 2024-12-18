Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack
Life lessons learned from 3 Motorcycle crashes
Sober Christian Gentleman
Dec 18, 2024
Transcript

This a personal story of 3 accidents that shaped my destiny. When a door is closed God opens 3 windows and it is up to us to see them, recognize them and choose our new path.

Discussion about this podcast

