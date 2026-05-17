Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

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Bailey's avatar
Bailey
7h

Let us not forget the doo whop music of the 1950's promoting romance and marriage going steady. After the WW2 the population decline it seems as though young couples were encouraged to marry, have children and buy homes. Of course this helped the tax base for city, states and government. Maybe not but then again maybe.

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
7h

Oh, absolutely what We see was engineered. The moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money) have been engineering things for millennia. The fact that They wrote Tartaria out of "history" is one clue.

(If You, the reader, doubt that, see the work of Jordan Nuttall, https://substack.com/@jordannuttall )

We might want to strip Them of Their tool to power...

The World They’re Building for Us (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/the-world-theyre-building-for-us

A Breakdown of Why Abundancism is the Solution (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/a-breakdown-of-why-abundancism-is

Your Attention is Worth More to Them than Money (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/your-attention-is-worth-more-to-them

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