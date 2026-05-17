Is Our Culture Engineered? Tavistock to The Beatles to Today
Mar 28, 2026
What if the culture you live in… wasn’t entirely organic?
From early psychoanalytic research at the Tavistock Clinic…
to Cold War cultural strategy…
to the global explosion of The Beatles…
This episode explores one of the most unsettling questions of the modern era:
Was our culture shaped… or engineered?
We dive into the documented history behind the Tavistock Institute, its origins in post–World War I psychological research, and how the study of human behavior evolved into something much larger.
Along the way, we examine:
The rise of public relations pioneer Edward Bernays and the manipulation of mass perception
The Cold War battle for hearts and minds between capitalism and communism
The U.S. government’s involvement in promoting art, music, and cultural identity abroad
The global impact of jazz, rock and roll, and the sudden rise of The Beatles
The emergence of psychedelic culture and its overlap with MK-Ultra era research
And most importantly…
We separate what is documented fact from what remains theory and speculation.
Because while there is no direct evidence tying institutions like Tavistock to specific cultural movements like The Beatles…
The patterns, timing, and outcomes raise questions that are hard to ignore.
So the real question becomes:
If culture can be influenced…
how much of what we believe today is truly our own?
Let us not forget the doo whop music of the 1950's promoting romance and marriage going steady. After the WW2 the population decline it seems as though young couples were encouraged to marry, have children and buy homes. Of course this helped the tax base for city, states and government. Maybe not but then again maybe.
Oh, absolutely what We see was engineered. The moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money) have been engineering things for millennia. The fact that They wrote Tartaria out of "history" is one clue.
(If You, the reader, doubt that, see the work of Jordan Nuttall, https://substack.com/@jordannuttall )
We might want to strip Them of Their tool to power...
The World They’re Building for Us (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/the-world-theyre-building-for-us
A Breakdown of Why Abundancism is the Solution (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/a-breakdown-of-why-abundancism-is
Your Attention is Worth More to Them than Money (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/your-attention-is-worth-more-to-them