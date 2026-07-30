Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

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Igz Navi's avatar
Igz Navi
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Silence is a wary effective weapon. After Jesus was executed the spies for the executioner's office reported that they have seen him many places. They were waiting for instructions to kill him or something else. The order was " Don't do anything. Ignore him. Bury him in silence." This made

his resurrection questionable.

The destruction of these hospitals and the silence most likely came from the same executioner's office.

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