Between 1883 and 1929, Andrew Carnegie and the Carnegie Corporation funded the construction of 2,509 public library buildings across the United States — the most comprehensive single act of library infrastructure provision in American history, whose legacy is the public library system that most Americans still use today. The official account of Carnegie's library program is a story of democratic access to knowledge — a steel baron's gift to the communities whose labor had built his fortune. What the official account has never examined closely is what happened to the books that were in those communities before the Carnegie buildings replaced their existing library infrastructure — the collections that the independent library associations, the mechanics institutes, the church libraries, and the subscription reading rooms had accumulated across the preceding century, and what the Carnegie Corporation's book selection guidelines, whose adoption was a condition of the building grants, produced in terms of the collection composition of the new libraries that replaced them. 📚

In this video, we examine the Carnegie library program as an information infrastructure project rather than a philanthropic one — tracing the specific conditions attached to Carnegie building grants, the book selection guidelines whose adoption the grants required, and what the transition from pre-Carnegie community library collections to Carnegie-standardized collections accomplished in terms of the range of perspectives, the historical frameworks, and the specific categories of knowledge whose presence in American community libraries before 1883 the Carnegie program's collection standards progressively displaced. 📋 We trace the grant conditions through the Carnegie Corporation's own documentation, the community library records from towns whose pre-Carnegie collections were inventoried before the transition, and the collection composition studies whose comparison of pre-Carnegie and post-Carnegie holdings describes the knowledge landscape change the grants produced.

We examine the grant conditions specifically. ⚙️ The Carnegie Corporation's library grants required recipient communities to meet a set of conditions whose educational and administrative provisions are well documented — the municipal funding commitment, the professional library staffing requirements, the building design standards. What is less documented is the collection development guidance whose adoption the Corporation's field representatives communicated to recipient communities through channels that left less formal paper trail than the grant contracts — guidance whose effect on collection composition the before-and-after inventories of towns that had pre-existing library collections document with a specificity that the official Carnegie philanthropy narrative has never incorporated.

We examine what was in the old books. 📜 The pre-Carnegie community library collections whose inventories have been located through county historical societies, mechanics institute archives, and subscription library records describe holdings whose content the Carnegie-era collection development guidance systematically displaced — the historical frameworks that described the American past in terms whose alternative to the standard narrative the Carnegie educational philosophy was designed to replace, the political economic literature whose range extended well beyond the perspectives the Corporation's collection standards treated as legitimate, and the botanical, homeopathic, and natural philosophy texts whose presence in pre-Carnegie community libraries reflected the intellectual traditions that the same Carnegie-Rockefeller institutional network was simultaneously eliminating from the medical schools.

They built the buildings. They replaced what was inside them. 🔒

📚 Topics covered: Carnegie libraries, Carnegie Corporation grants, library collection replacement, pre-Carnegie collections, book selection guidelines, information infrastructure, mechanics institute collections, Carnegie philanthropy conditions, collection composition change, knowledge landscape.

💬 The grant conditions communicated through field representatives rather than formal contracts produced collection changes that the official grant documentation doesn't describe — what does the choice of informal channel for the most significant condition tell you about what the Corporation understood the condition was doing?