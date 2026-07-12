Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

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Chief Wolf's avatar
Chief Wolf
4h

THESE BOOKS HAD TRUTH AND HISTORY, MAPS, HEALING OF MEDICINAL PLANTS ETC,,, ETC,,,

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Susan's avatar
Susan
1h

For many many years I knew how the Carnegie Foundation worked to ban any anti- British thought in American textbooks.

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