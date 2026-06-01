In 1909, the Carnegie family acquired the Encyclopedia Britannica, one of the world’s most influential reference works. Yet according to a little-known historical claim, three articles reportedly disappeared from circulation that same year. Coincidence—or something more deliberate?



This video explores the circumstances surrounding Carnegie’s involvement with Britannica, the intellectual climate of the early 20th century, and the mysterious reports of vanished entries that sparked decades of speculation. As industrial wealth, education, and information increasingly became intertwined, questions emerged about who controlled knowledge—and what happened to ideas that no longer fit the narrative.



Journey back to an era when encyclopedias shaped public understanding, powerful families influenced institutions, and information could quietly disappear without leaving a digital trail.



Were these articles removed for legitimate editorial reasons, or did larger forces play a role behind the scenes? The surviving records reveal a fascinating story that continues to intrigue historians, researchers, and truth-seekers today.



