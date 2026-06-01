Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

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Pfeffernut Maus's avatar
Pfeffernut Maus
5h

History is written by the victor

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Linda's avatar
Linda
5h

What articles were removed?

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