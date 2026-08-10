Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

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Chief Wolf's avatar
Chief Wolf
20hEdited

NOTHING IS NEW, EVER HAVE THEM FEELINGS OF DEJA VU? A TIME PEICE MECHANISM

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John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
18h

They say history keeps repeating itself. Maybe it’s because history keeps starting over and over again ???

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