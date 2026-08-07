If you ever thought of donating to me, if my contributions have been valuable in any way, now is the time to pay that forward. I am helping save a friends farm from loss. None of the funds go to me, it is only for the legal fund to keep fighting. I am helping, in my own way, please follow the links to read the story as it develops.

Let me explain:

We need your help. Our story is a wild adventure. We hired two lawyers to save our home from a fraudulent claim and they almost lost it for us. A widow erroneously claimed her deceased husband owned fifty percent of my friend’s farm with no contract, no receipts, and no evidence at all, attempting to enforce an Intestate Estate (no Will).

We tried the truth in Court, that did not work out so well for us. So we hired lawyers and they told us to pay out – ironically, to settle a claim the Estate could never prove. They misinterpreted the Court Order, that would haunt us for years, and further attempted convinced us, that a Conduct of Sale Order was an absolute Order for Sale. Panic set in and eviction seemed certain. They failed to secure a Stay, therefore the property was actually listed and strangers began walking through our home during 10 of 14 visitations and scheduled showings under threat of ‘Contempt of Court’. The Lawyers threatened to quit when we resisted. Therefore, we fired them and started representing ourselves.

This book is the story of that journey. You will see, there is much to learn, as you read, it is highly educational. It is about learning the law the hard way and hopefully winning. What I learned changed everything. Self represented litigants are not helpless. Knowledge is power and justice is worth fighting for. Our Book is for anyone who has ever felt powerless against the legal system. It explains the doctrines that may saved us, Resulting Trusts, Laches, Equitable Estoppel, and Adverse Inference. It shows how lawyers can fail and how self representation can succeed. It proves that a man’s home is his castle and it is worth defending.

We are creating a legal resource for other self represented litigants. This book is coming soon, in the mean time we are publishing the manuscript for free to anyone who may benefit from it, while we raise money to keep in the legal fight alive with remedy.

If you are moved to support our fight, please consider donating to help us achieve a happy ending to our story, and share this vital message.

Your contribution will fund our legal fight, so we may keep fighting. No amount is too small. Follow for updates and thank you for standing with us.

Link to Fundraiser:

https://fundrazr.com/e2kop8?ref=ab_5u1U0nNBwMx5u1U0nNBwMx&fbclid=IwVERTSATMuRdleHRuA2FlbQIxMABzcnRjBmFwcF9pZAwzNTA2ODU1MzE3MjgAAR5T1wJbk-u1-Nl8Sd_n-Cu9vFLgzy3f9trb7dOLtNpAp6el5223nQE3AcVhrA_aem_fGeDqhlmFyHt4gJPAoCBaQ

Chapter 1:

https://prosepma.ca/forum/viewtopic.php?t=2560

Chapter 2:

https://prosepma.ca/forum/viewtopic.php?t=2581

If you chose not to donate, no problem, please share the link so that we may connect with those who can. Justice is elusive, and has a cost, personally, time wise and financially.