Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
2h

May You get donations in abundance! I will share widely!

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
2h

My heart goes out to you but this happens all the time. There is no accountability in the law. The law is made for criminals. There is no justice when criminals run things. What we "the people" need to do is stop paying them not just because they don't do what they're supposed to be doing, but also because it infers consent if they continue to be paid. I wish you well and hope you prosper. I know countless people who fought these situations and lost everything. They evict people backed with violence and take all their things, often dumping it all. People are tossed out without having anywhere else to live. It's just disgusting.

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