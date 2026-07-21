Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

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Chief Wolf's avatar
Chief Wolf
10h

YALL IN OUR PRAYERS

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1 reply by Sober Christian Gentleman
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
10h

I’m nearly 73 and can barely manage to save $23 each month.

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1 reply by Sober Christian Gentleman
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