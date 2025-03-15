Heavy Metal History and Secret Government Operations for Total Control explained.

The Government intelligence agencies and the metal music industry connections are profound. This is an important topic, Taboo even, few speak about or provide helpful history, insight or advice. So I will.

In this podcast, I give some history of me and my interactions that landed me repeatedly into the metal music scene. I talk about what I learned and some insights I gleaned. Everyone can learn from the situation in front of you; pray for the eyes to see and the ears to hear, and your ever-expanding capacity to adapt will lead you to ever-expanding insights.

Scripture tells us, "Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find," and this includes the protection of God (Matthew 7:7).

Pray for guidance, protection and courage.