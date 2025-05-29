Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

ClearMiddle
5h

OK. I'm very well aware of these matters, but I keep asking God why the church is so heavily attracted to medical deception, sorcery and idolatry? Why do so many turn to this wicked false god, rather than to their divine Healer. Shouldn't the church be setting examples while warning others? Sorcery and idolatry are major sins.

We wouldn't need nearly as much healing if we weren't poisoning ourselves into an early grave. People pray for healing while they continue poisoning themselves on the advice of their ungodly "providers". There's a word for those providers, transliterated "pharmakoi". And like as not the medicines, transliterated "pharmaka", are causing the diseases.

What IS going on? How do we respond?

Percy Buery
10h

Satan is real! We are required to choose! Choose truth! SATAN IS the FATHER of LIES! Satan IS the small r ruler of planet earth with some supernatural powers. No one can choose for you, but you can and probably will be deceived, even within Your church sometimes! We have only one Heavenly Father! Call no one else FATHER! - !!!

