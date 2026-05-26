Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

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Chief Wolf's avatar
Chief Wolf
9h

BAN THE EVILPHARMACY BANNERS

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
10h

Pretty amazing what money motivates... Imagine when We obsolete that psychopath-promoting tool.

Let’s Obsolete Money and Get Rid of Cartels! (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/lets-obsolete-money-and-get-rid-of

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