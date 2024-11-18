In this movie, we are shown future technology that can make life better for people, and it is widely adopted. What can go wrong, well people are the problem. Bad people do things and good people try to stop them. The American military are innocent heroes saving the day. The main hero realizes that a fragile life is one worth living; safety is the slow death of his humanity. The conclusion we come to is that if something other than humans ran things, such as AI, it would be better and safer, but can people choose wisely?

This story gets you used to androids, personal surrogate drones and ubiquitous technology, so you will accept it when it arrives at your door and choose it of your own volition.

Story:

In a world where humans stay at home and send out their better-looking surrogate robots, a cop must leave his house to investigate a murder that threatens to bring the entire system crashing down! A slick sci-fi actioner.

Link:

https://ww1.m4uhd.net/watch-movie-o698y-surrogates-2009

What is predictive programming?

In order to prevent any sudden resistance or hostile reaction from the general public, totalitarian organizations keeps adding subtle references to its planned future events in popular media so that when the event happens for real, the public is already mentally prepared and receptive to the new developments in the society.

This notion was first described and proposed by researcher and historian Alan Watt, who defines predictive programming as “a subtle form of psychological conditioning provided by the media to acquaint the public with planned societal changes to be implemented by our leaders. If and when these changes are put through, the public will already be familiarized with them and will accept them as natural progressions, thus lessening possible public resistance and commotion.”

Supporters of the predictive programming theory, suggest that the government also employs this technique so that people don’t lose trust in the already established system. They claim that first, the government plans a complex situation, then hides references of these in media so that people become somewhat accustomed to the feelings caused by these situations, and finally, when the situation actually does arise, the people will look to the government for solutions.

It is argued that, although governments already have the solution to the problem they created in the first place, they deliberately wait for the right time to implement the solution in order to cause the most damage to people’s ability to think for themselves. It is further claimed that predictive programming is actually a highly advanced form of AI used for the psychological conditioning of the masses.