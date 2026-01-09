This is a funny we written tv show about a tired rich lawyer that tries to do some good in the world. There are all kinds of woke left arguments in here, but over all it provides the human side to the Justice Machine. Lots of truth bombs in here. The machine serves itself and its own agenda not the people, but sometimes a crafty lawyer can wiggle out a good out come.

Series Info

SynopsisEmmy Award winner David E. Kelley created this series about fate and the people it brings together. It stars Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Harriet, a tough talker who is looking for a fresh start after being fired from her job as a patent lawyer. Harriet’s world collides with Malcolm, a young man trying to figure out life, and Adam, a legal hotshot who decides to leave his firm to work with her. Along with Harriet’s assistant, Jenna, the unlikely team starts a law practice in an unlikely place, a rundown shoe store.

