This movie was a mixed bag, great acting, decent story, and moments that were great. But this was a total:

1) pro-goverment,

2) pro government schools,

3) pro governmen teachers,

love the teachers propaganda movie, designed to make you forget that the teachers in America are Marxist activists, whether they are concious of it or not. They cannot abuse your teust and fool you, unless you trust them first. Deception is the point.

Plot:

1995 American drama film directed by John N. Smith, written by Ronald Bass, and produced by Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer. It is based on the 1992 autobiography My Posse Don't Do Homework by retired U.S. Marine LouAnne Johnson, who in 1989 took up a teaching position at Carlmont High School in Belmont, California, where most of her students were African-American and Latino teenagers from East Palo Alto, a racially segregated and economically deprived city. Michelle Pfeiffer stars as Johnson. Former Marine Louanne Johnson lands a gig instruction in a notorious school in a pilot program to get teens that are bright but underachieving. After having she determines she must throw decorum. When Johnson returns to the class room, she's thus armed with a nononsense attitude informed by her training and a daring determination to better the lives of her students -- no matter what the price tag

