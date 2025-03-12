I really liked this movie. This is a Dad who screws everything up, then realizes his mistake before it is too late. He reconnects with his son and overcomes his trajectory in life because of his love for his estranged son. This is an excellent movie with heart. This has human characters who have to overcome their flaws and step up to being their better selves. It was well acted, with great directing, a great script and well presented.

The downside is it makes people think robots are cool, desirable and controlled by good guys.

‘Real Steel’ is a sports movie that replaces human opponents with robots. Set in a near-future where robots have replaced human boxers, it focuses on the story of a man who reconnects with his estranged son through their shared love for the sport. The film is an entertaining drama that has all that any underdog story would need.

