“Revelation of the method” is an occult practice, we now call it predictive programming.

Programming:

1) this movie shows how the Trump assassination scene actually happened. The Patsey shooter was killed, but the real shooter was in the water tower shooting people behind Trump.

2) this movie reveals the truth that the point of most world conflicts is debt creation, he who controls the debt controls nations

3) this movie reveals how all governments, intelligence and law enforcement work to protect the powerful, not prosecute.

4) this movie shows the group I call Team Evil in my podcast, how they work, and how they are completely disposable.

Plot:

An Interpol agent and an attorney are determined to bring one of the world's most powerful banks to justice. Uncovering money laundering, arms trading, and conspiracy to destabilize world governments, their investigation takes them from Berlin, Milan, New York and Istanbul. Finding themselves in a chase across the globe, their relentless tenacity puts their own lives at risk.

Released: 2009-02-03

Genre: Drama, Thriller, Crime

Casts: Clive Owen, Naomi Watts, Armin Mueller-Stahl, Ulrich Thomsen, Brían F. O'Byrne

Duration: 118 min

Country: Germany, United Kingdom, United States of America

Production: Studio Babelsberg, Atlas Entertainment, Mosaic Media Group, X-Filme Creative Pool, Columbia Pictures

Movie link:

https://moviesjoy.plus/watch-movie/watch-the-international-16301.5302936

REMEMBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!