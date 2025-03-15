This movie attempts to make Americans guilty of the Democrat/ Deep State government policy of control. What this movie accidentally reveals is the evil of slavery and why one must disobey an evil law. We have a lawful, moral duty to disobey evil; calling it a "law" does not change its nature. Lots of great quotes in this movie. It has great acting, a great script and is well-directed. Funded by Oprah of all people, it was an unusual opportunity to see this type of film.

2007 American historical drama film directed by Denzel Washington from a screenplay by Robert Eisele and based on a 1997 article for American Legacy by Tony Scherman. The film follows the trials and tribulations of the Wiley College debate team in 1935 Texas. In 1935, he inspired students to form the school's first debate team, which went on to challenge Harvard in the national championship

