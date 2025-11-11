This is a weirdly watchable movie with switchbacks and reveals. A girl looking for true love and hoping for the best....Gave me flashbacks from my Rave days. This was woke light. Lots of beta males, promiscuity, heavy sexual themes, but it had a lot of insightful observations about life. Heterosexual relationships...The growth of the characters was good to see. The script was probably great before the woke warriors negotiated a compromise on suckiness...what a sabotaging situation. The movies that rocket to great success navigate away from woke and are rewarded... anyway. I recomend it.

Plot: The lives of six strangers collide during a frenetic night of romance and dream chasing when a young DJ is given a chance to perform at a festival.

Genre: Drama

Actor: Sarah Hyland, Graham Phillips, Brett DelBuono

Director: Christopher Louie

Country: United States

Duration: 92 min

Quality: HD

Release: 2016

