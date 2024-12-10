This movie has heart, is well-acted, has an awesome script and will have you rooting for our group of characters working through their lives. Excellent good natured positive vibes movie.
Synopsis Some Kind of Wonderful. The film is set against the strict social hierarchy of an American public high school.
Link:
https://ww1.m4uhd.net/watch-movie-io8f-some-kind-of-wonderful-1987
Remeber this is the Russian free internet, so keep your pop up blockers on and be wise as serpents.
Also available on Amazon Prime Video.
iabsolutelylovethismovie