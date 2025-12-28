This is a movie with a lot of heart, nostalgia and the realities of the children of the hippy parents. The downstream trauma that accompanies the carefree lifestyle. This is a unique movie, worth a watch.

• Quality: HD

• Genre:Drama

• Director:Carly Stone

• Starring:Sarah Gadon, James DArcy, Robert Carlyle

• Writers: Alexandra Weir, Cea Sunrise Person

• Release date: 09 Apr 2024

• Countries: Canada

• Languages: English

• Runtime: 90 min

North of Normal 2022 After being raised in the wilderness, a teenage girl moves to the city hoping for a normal life with her anything but normal mother

2022 Canadian drama film, directed by Carly Stone. Based on the 2014 memoir of the same name by Cea Sunrise Person, the film centres on her unconventional childhood living in the wilderness as the daughter of a hippie mother. The film’s cast includes Sarah Gadon, Amanda Fix, Robert Carlyle, River Price-Maenpaa, James D’Arcy and Benedict Samuel.

