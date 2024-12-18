I really loved this movie, it is very human and has a smart witty script with lots of great down to earth characters working through their issues. Mistakes are made and they have to overcome them. This is what movies could be.

Synopsis:

High school wrestler Louden Swain is a man obsessed , trying to shed 23 pounds in a dangerously short time and take on Shute, the undefeated, tough-as-nails 168-pound champion who's the best wrestler in the state. Matthew Modine stars as the mop-headed student undeterred in his Vision Quest...until a day a sexy drifter threatens to pin Louden and his dreams to the mat of unrequited love.

Released: 1985-02-15

Genre: Drama, Romance

Casts: Matthew Modine, Linda Fiorentino, Ronny Cox, Daphne Zuniga, Charles Hallahan

Duration: 105 min

Country: United States of America

Link:

https://ww1.m4uhd.net/watch-movie-wiea-vision-quest-1985

REMEBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!