This movie is so funny, so well written, so smart. For a legal geek like me, it was right up my alley. It was sweet, inosent in many was and so fast paced british irony in the script.

A lawyer decides that she’s used too much like a nanny by her boss, so she walks out on him. Leaving him in a bit of a sticky situation, starring Hugh Grant.

Two Weeks Notice Two Weeks Notice. Comedy 2003 1 hr 41 min. Dedicated environmental lawyer Lucy Kelson (Sandra Bullock) goes to work for billionaire George Wade (Hugh Grant) as part of a deal to preserve a community center. Indecisive and weak-willed George grows dependent on Lucy's guidance on everything from legal matters to clothing.

Release: 2002

Link:

https://ww4.fmovies.co/film/two-weeks-notice-6079/

REMEMBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!