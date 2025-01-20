This movie is a classic American love story about two great but odd people having an unlikely connection, who risk it all for true love. What I love about this movie is the great story, soundtrack, writing, acting and filming. So many stars before they were stars are in this. The Feminists hate this type of movie.

Warning, it is ultra violent.

Plot:

A gentle guy, Clarence becomes the target of both police hunt and gangsters after he mistakenly takes a suitcase full of their drugs. By cunning, he not only escapes but also helps the police eradicate mafia …

