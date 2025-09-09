Surprisingly heartwarming movie about a man trying to get back on his feet and do the right thing for his family, while helping someone who is bound to a wheelchair. Lots of great humour. Well done movie.

Plot:

Phillip is a wealthy quadriplegic who needs a caretaker to help him with his day-to-day routine in his New York penthouse. He decides to hire Dell, a struggling parolee who’s trying to reconnect with his ex and his young son. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom

Link:

https://moviesjoy.cx/film/the-upside-2017/

REMEMBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!