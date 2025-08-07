I really enjoyed this movie, the story of the guy who makes it against the odds. I celebrate movies about exceptional people doing exceptional things. Few movies display great role models, positive male figures and accomplishments that involve the whole family coming together positively. This is a rare gem. Funny, profound and moral.



Story

A Texas baseball coach makes the major league after agreeing to try out if his high school team made the playoffs



Link:

https://ww1.m4uhd.to/watch-fywad-the-rookie-2002.html



REMEMBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!