This is a rare movie that captures the emptiness of the collapse of the United States and the West in general, by way of licentiousness, drug culture and hedonism. It captures so many dark elements, blended together. Lots of honesty, showing the personal fall of the characters.



The Informers is a 2008 American ensemble Hollywood drama film based on Ellis’ 1994 collection of short stories of the same name. It depicts an assortment of socially alienated, mainly well-off characters who numb their sense of emptiness with casual sex, alcohol, and drugs. Filming took place in Los Angeles, Uruguay, and Buenos Aires in 2007.

