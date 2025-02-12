This is a pleasant movie to watch while people from different cultures find common ground and work together. I love both cultures in their own way and watching the crossover was well done. I enjoy cooking, food and history stories. The story is great, based on a book, the acting is great, the directing is great, just an round good movie.

Plot

The Hundred-Foot Journey is about how the hundred-foot distance between a new Indian kitchen and a traditional French one can represent the gulf between different cultures and desires. A testament to the inevitability of destiny, this is a fable for the ages—charming, endearing, and compulsively watchable.

Link:

https://ww2.m4uhd.net/watch-movie-yo8-the-hundred-foot-journey-2014

REMEMBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!