I really liked this very human movie. I am tired of Nazi bad movies, but this one revealed a human side to everyone and the cost of WWII that people forget. It is not all explosions; sometimes it is the creeping grind of soul-crushing tyranny.



Summaries. In the aftermath of World War II, a writer forms an unexpected bond with the residents of Guernsey Island when she decides to write a book about their experiences during the war.





Plot:

