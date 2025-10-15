This is a weirdly watchable movie, for dog lovers, you will relate to aspects of this Movie in weird and wonderful ways. Also bool readers and writters will realate in weird and wonderful ways to the ideas as expressed. So many funny quotes and wandering story of dealing with greif, suicide and death. Gem in land of wockness.

Plot:

When a solitary writer adopts and bonds with a Great Dane that belonged to a late friend, she begins to come to terms with her past and her own creative inner life.

Link:

https://ww4.fmovies.co/film/the-friend-1630858948/

