I really liked this movie. It demonstrated levels of intellectual depth in how people justify their actions, whatever they are. Choices have consequences, and we always have a choice, even if choosing is difficult. Really well written, directed, acted and everything.



2006 American comedy-drama film directed by David Frankel and produced by Wendy Finerman. The screenplay, written by Aline Brosh McKenna, is based on the 2003 novel by Lauren Weisberger. The film stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt. It follows an aspiring journalist who gets a job at a fashion magazine, but finds herself at the mercy of her demanding editor.



