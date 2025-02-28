This movie does well to display the raw cultural qualities of people living free. Defining good and evil becomes vague in a dynamic world. The Tribal people's ways may seem harmful, brutal and intimidating, but they actually live free by their own rules, laws and will. By comparison, the fake Christians who hide behind religion do great evil, do great harm to each other and are evil opportunists. Comparing the two cultures is interesting. This movie slipped through because it depicts Christians in a bad light but reveals that fake Christians are the problem. This movie was directed well, has good acting, a great cast, a great story and is historically accurate. War is aweful. I recommend it.

Plot:

Munro, a soldier turned lay preacher, comes to New Zealand to minister to the first British colonists, but he is converted by the powerful chief Maianui to serve a different purpose

Link:

