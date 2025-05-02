This is really fun, entertaining and heartfelt movie. The strength of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever lies in its classic Christmas movie style, while staying true to the heart of Christmas. People will rise to the occasion if given a chance.

Plot:

2024 American Christmas comedy-drama film directed by Dallas Jenkins, based on the 1972 novel by Barbara Robinson. Starring Judy Greer, Pete Holmes, Molly Belle Wright, and Lauren Graham, the plot centers around the Herdmans, a group of juvenile delinquent siblings who have unexpectedly found themselves starring in their small town's Christmas pageant.

