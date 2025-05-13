This is a rip-roaring, funny, but true movie that has a lot of heart. The British people are great. The government sucks. The Royal bankers suck the most. Great movie in many ways.

Story: The true story of how Dave Fishwick, a working class man and self-made millionaire, fought to set up a community bank so that he could help the local businesses of Burnley not only survive, but thrive. In his bid to help his beloved community, he has to take on the elitist financial institutions of London and fight to receive the first, new banking license to be issued in over 100 years.

