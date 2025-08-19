This movie is so well done. It is directed, shot, acted and everything superbly. That movie has great characters and so many great lines. This movie is a predictive programming movie in many ways. It promotes fake nuclear, AI and all kinds of narratives that are not manifesting today. If you have not watched before, do it, if it has been a while, watch it again... this was a high water mark in Sci-Fi movies.



Story line:

Action · Sci-fi · Adventure

Set ten years after the events of the original, James Cameron’s classic sci-fi action flick tells the story of a second attempt to get rid of rebellion leader John Connor, this time targeting the boy himself. However, the rebellion has sent a reprogrammed terminator to protect Connor



Link:

https://123-movies.zone/movie/terminator-2-judgment-day-1991_12stm/



REMEMBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!