I loved this movie. It shows an interestimg character who overcomes adversity, sees what others do not, and adds to the world in a positive way. I do not like that they hid the connection between vaccination and autism, but what do you expect from holywood.

2010 , Drama, History

108 min.

Plot:

A biopic of Temple Grandin, an autistic American who has become one of the leading scientists in humane livestock handling.

Link:

https://www.moviesjoytv.co/watch-movie/temple-grandin-2010

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