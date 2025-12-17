This movie is incredibly funny and holds up remarkably well over time. The fact that it is awkward string puppets just adds a whole level of absurdity. Warning: vulgar language, not for kids, but dang it's funny.

2004 puppetry comedy film directed by Trey Parker, who co-wrote it with Matt Stone and Pam Brady. Parker and Stone also star alongside Kristen Miller, Masasa Moyo, Daran Norris, Phil Hendrie, Maurice LaMarche, Jeremy Shada, and Fred Tatasciore. A satire of action film archetypes, American militarism, and the foreign policy of the United States, the film follows the titular international counterterrorism force, which recruits a Broadway actor to assist in saving the world from Kim Jong Il and his coalition of Islamic terrorists and liberal Hollywood actors.

• Quality: HD

• Genre:Animation, Action, Comedy

• Director:Trey Parker

• Starring:Trey Parker, Matt Stone, Kristen Miller, Masasa Moyo

• Writers: Trey Parker, Matt Stone, Pam Brady

• Release date: 15 Oct 2004

• Countries: United States, Germany

• Languages: English, French, Klingon, Korean, Arabic

• Runtime: 98 min

Storyline: Popular Broadway actor Gary Johnston is recruited by the elite counter-terrorism organization Team America: World Police. As the world begins to crumble around him, he must battle with terrorists, celebrities and falling in love.

Link:

https://movies4ufree.net/watch-team-america-world-police-2004.tft0

REMEMBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP-UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!