Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
denise ward's avatar
denise ward
4hEdited

I too recommend this movie even though it's old. And I agree with you, it is totally funny. So many parts crack me up, they are absurdly realistic. Oh America, please pull yourself up! This nonsense has been going for so long, it is so past time for America to rise and show the world how things can be done differently. There is so much violence in American life and this has to go. We need to find other ways to deal with difficulties. When America shifts, so will the rest of the world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sober Christian Gentleman
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Henry · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture