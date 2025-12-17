F.Y.I. Movies: Team America: World Police (2004)
This movie is incredibly funny and holds up remarkably well over time. The fact that it is awkward string puppets just adds a whole level of absurdity. Warning: vulgar language, not for kids, but dang it's funny.
2004 puppetry comedy film directed by Trey Parker, who co-wrote it with Matt Stone and Pam Brady. Parker and Stone also star alongside Kristen Miller, Masasa Moyo, Daran Norris, Phil Hendrie, Maurice LaMarche, Jeremy Shada, and Fred Tatasciore. A satire of action film archetypes, American militarism, and the foreign policy of the United States, the film follows the titular international counterterrorism force, which recruits a Broadway actor to assist in saving the world from Kim Jong Il and his coalition of Islamic terrorists and liberal Hollywood actors.
• Quality: HD
• Genre:Animation, Action, Comedy
• Director:Trey Parker
• Starring:Trey Parker, Matt Stone, Kristen Miller, Masasa Moyo
• Writers: Trey Parker, Matt Stone, Pam Brady
• Release date: 15 Oct 2004
• Countries: United States, Germany
• Languages: English, French, Klingon, Korean, Arabic
• Runtime: 98 min
Storyline: Popular Broadway actor Gary Johnston is recruited by the elite counter-terrorism organization Team America: World Police. As the world begins to crumble around him, he must battle with terrorists, celebrities and falling in love.
I too recommend this movie even though it's old. And I agree with you, it is totally funny. So many parts crack me up, they are absurdly realistic. Oh America, please pull yourself up! This nonsense has been going for so long, it is so past time for America to rise and show the world how things can be done differently. There is so much violence in American life and this has to go. We need to find other ways to deal with difficulties. When America shifts, so will the rest of the world.