F.Y.I. Movies - Summer Days, Summer Nights (2018)
This is a rare not woke movie in the current extreme woke itteration. This is a boy girl fall in love, mistakes are made type of everlapping stories. Very American. It still pushes promescuity. But generally this has a nostalgic quality, with the music, clothes and more. I actually recomend this movie, because it is generally pleasant, which is rare these days.
Plot:
• Genre:
• Drama
• Director:
• Edward Burns
• IMDb:
• 8.2
• Year:
• 2018
• Actors:
• Lindsey Morgan, Caitlin Stasey, Anthony Ramos
It's the summer of 1982 on Long Island. JJ is working for his dad, when he falls for Debbie. Frankie reconnects with a long lost love. But as temperatures cool, so do their relationships, leaving the young men to accept summer is end
Link:
https://123movies-free.pro/movieshd/watch/35468-summer-days-summer-nights.html#
REMEMBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!