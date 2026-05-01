This is a rare not woke movie in the current extreme woke itteration. This is a boy girl fall in love, mistakes are made type of everlapping stories. Very American. It still pushes promescuity. But generally this has a nostalgic quality, with the music, clothes and more. I actually recomend this movie, because it is generally pleasant, which is rare these days.

Plot:

• Genre:

• Drama

• Director:

• Edward Burns

• IMDb:

• 8.2

• Year:

• 2018

• Actors:

• Lindsey Morgan, Caitlin Stasey, Anthony Ramos

It's the summer of 1982 on Long Island. JJ is working for his dad, when he falls for Debbie. Frankie reconnects with a long lost love. But as temperatures cool, so do their relationships, leaving the young men to accept summer is end

Link:

https://123movies-free.pro/movieshd/watch/35468-summer-days-summer-nights.html#

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