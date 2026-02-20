F.Y.I. Movies- Street Thief (2006)
This movie was a great low-budget indie movie, masquerading as a documentary, but thoroughly well shot, directed written and cast. Left one thinking in the end. Recommend, because it shows how creative people can make an interesting movie.
Street Thief (2006)
• Genre:Crime, Thriller
• Director:Malik Bader
• Starring:Malik Bader, Wesley Walker, Frank Zieger, Beers Bill
• Writers: N/A
• Release date: 21 Jun 2007
• Countries: United States
• Languages: English, Spanish
• Runtime: 86 min
Storyline: Street Thief (2006) The movie follows the life of Chicago burglar Kaspar Karr. Kaspar cases and robs stores. He counts up his score and a small interview follows where Kaspar introduces himself. He shows his expertise in social engineering, stalking, and intelligence gathering and discusses his careful, meticulous planning cycles.
https://movies4ufree.net/watch-street-thief-2006.oeey8
REMEMBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP-UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!