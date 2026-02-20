This movie was a great low-budget indie movie, masquerading as a documentary, but thoroughly well shot, directed written and cast. Left one thinking in the end. Recommend, because it shows how creative people can make an interesting movie.

Street Thief (2006)

• Genre:Crime, Thriller

• Director:Malik Bader

• Starring:Malik Bader, Wesley Walker, Frank Zieger, Beers Bill

• Writers: N/A

• Release date: 21 Jun 2007

• Countries: United States

• Languages: English, Spanish

• Runtime: 86 min

Storyline: Street Thief (2006) The movie follows the life of Chicago burglar Kaspar Karr. Kaspar cases and robs stores. He counts up his score and a small interview follows where Kaspar introduces himself. He shows his expertise in social engineering, stalking, and intelligence gathering and discusses his careful, meticulous planning cycles.

