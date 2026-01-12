Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
23m

"Sovereign citizen" is an oxymoron. Either One is sovereign like Me, or One is a citizen of a state. LOL! Can't be both.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
bev neilly's avatar
bev neilly
2h

thanks i will watch this movie. brings to mind another of an american man from the south by the name of Gordon Kahl. a great watch for all as well.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/KeVVJ33opOjc

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Henry · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture