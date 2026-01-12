This movie falsely depics a man who simply wanted to be free from government lies, theft and control as a danger to the public. This story is simple, a man wants to be free and left alone, the system cannot allow him to be free, because others will follow and the system will collapse without compliance. The people working for the system maintain it because their jobs literally depends on the system being maintained. This movie white washes what happened while programmimg the public to fear free men.

Plot:

A father and son who identify as Sovereign Citizens, a group of anti-government extremists, find themselves in a standoff with a chief of police that sets off a manhunt.

• Country: United States

• Genres: Drama, Thriller, Crime

• Released: Jul 11, 2025

• Directors: N/A

• Productions: Concourse Media, All Night Diner, Valecroft

• Casts: N/A

