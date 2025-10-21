This movie really had me thinking about the loss of hearing, how life would change.

And the niche concept of those born this way, who chose reject those who reject the deaf lifestyle. Lots of complex concepts explored here. Realy unique movie.

Plot:

A heavy-metal drummer’s life is thrown into freefall when he begins to lose his hearing.

Genre: Drama, Music

